Vande Bharat express among few other trains cancelled to facilitate engineering works between Ichchangadu and Mathur stations

February 20, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced cancellation of some trains and diversion of few others in order to facilitate engineering works between Ichchangadu and Mathur stations on the Tiruchi - Villupuram section of Tiruchi Division on February 21.

Trains cancelled

The Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat expresses (Train No. 20666/20665), Dindigul - Villupuram - Dindigul intercity unreserved expresses (Train 16868/16867), Vriddhachalam - Tiruchi Junction DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06891) and Tirupadripulyur - Tiruchi Junction DEMU unreserved express special (Train No. 06889) are cancelled on February 21.

Diversion of trains

The Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express (Train No. 16127) scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 9.45 a.m. on February 21 will be diverted via Villupuram Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Thanjavur Junction and Tiruchi Junction by skipping stops at Vriddhachalam, Pennadam, Ariyalur and Srirangam. Additional stops have been provided at Cuddalore Port Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur Junction due to the diversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16128) scheduled to leave Guruvayur at 11.15 p.m. on February 20 will be diverted via Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore Port Junction and Villupuram Junction by skipping stops at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Pennadam and Vriddhachalam. Additional stops have been provided at Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Cuddalore Port Junction.

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Tejas express (Train No. 22671) scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 6 a.m. on February 21 will be diverted via Villupuram Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Thanjavur Junction and Tiruchi Junction.

The Karaikkudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12606) scheduled to leave Karaikkudi Junction at 5.35 a.m. on February 21 will be diverted via Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction and Villupuram Junction by skipping stops at Srirangam, Lalgudi, Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam Junction. Additional stops provided at Thanjavur Junction, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Cuddalore Port Junction.

The Madurai Junction - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12636) scheduled to leave Madurai Junction at 6.40 a.m. on February 21 will be diverted via Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction and Villupuram Junction by skipping stops at Srirangam, Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam Junction. Additional stops provided at Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Cuddalore Port Junction.

The Madurai Junction - Kacheguda express (Train No. 07192) scheduled to leave Madurai Junction at 5.30 a.m. on February 21 will be diverted via Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Cuddalore Port Junction and Villupuram Junction by skipping stops at Srirangam and Vriddhachalam. Additional stops have been provided at Thanjavur Junction, Mayiladuthurai Junction and Cuddalore Port Junction.

Regulation

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12635) leaving Chennai Egmore at 1.50 p.m. on February 21 will be regulated for 60 minutes between Villupuram and Ichchangadu stations, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.