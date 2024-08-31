Vande Bharat Express accorded grand reception in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Railway Junction was abuzz with excitement for most part of Saturday as the two Vande Bharat Express trains that pass through the city were accorded grand reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the inaugural specials of two express trains were virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the regular services of the two trains will begin on September 2. Among the two, the Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment service has been the most anticipated one as the city has only a single night train to Bengaluru.

The heavy rush and demand for the train had triggered repeated calls for the operation of additional trains on the section from the public, service organisations, and elected representatives. The semi-high-speed train will provide more convenient and time-saving option for the travellers. The train was greeted with joy as it made its inaugural stop at the Tiruchi Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi N. Siva, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan, Chief Workshop Manager of Golden Rock Workshop S.K. Patro welcomed and and flagged off the train in presence of host of officials and the general public.

About 150 students from various schools were invited as a special gesture by the Railways, to travel on the express from Tiruchi to Karur. The children, accompanied by their teachers, were thrilled by the journey.

Later in the day, the Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express was accorded a warm reception at the junction. Inigo S. Irudayaraj, MLA, along with senior divisional railway authorities received and flagged off the train.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.