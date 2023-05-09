Vandals damage fixtures at park along Uyyakondan Canal

May 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Public parks built as part of Uyyakondan riverfront development project under the Smart Cities Mission are becoming easy targets for vandals and could soon fall into ruin.

Lights, including decorative ones, and window panes have suffered extensive damage at the park near Vannarapettai. The park which remains locked most of the time is apparently poorly patronised. The walking track inside the park show indications of wild growth as the park lies in neglect. Decorative lights on the signage, ‘Namma Trichy’ and the window panes of the caretaker room have been damaged by vandals.

This and a few other parks were established just about a year ago as part of the beautification of the riverfront at a total cost of about ₹17.56 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. The primary feature of the project was the establishment of parks along the banks of the irrigation canal. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared open the Uyyakondan Riverfront Development Project through videoconference in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Forest Department raising teak trees along the canal, its banks between the Chettipalam and Puthur weir had become a pleasant and green corridor in the city. However, many residents keep away from the secluded road stretch, especially in the evenings and early morning.

Residents complain that the park is poorly maintained. “It is painful to note that the parks with walking tracks created by the Corporation by spending several crores of rupees is going to waste due to negligence so soon after inauguration. There is no caretaker and anti-social elements are damaging the lights, cameras and other fittings. Officials responsible for the neglect should be held accountable and punished. The assets created should be protected properly,” observed a retired government official.

Expressing concern over the neglect of the park, V. Sundararaju, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar South, said the Corporation could consider handing over the maintenance of the parks to nearby residents’ welfare associations or institutions so that the assets did not go waste.

When contacted, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said he would look into the issue and initiate appropriate action. “We will consider handing over the park to residents’ welfare associations too,” he said.

The Corporation plans to develop the bund as a full-fledged road, Mr. Anbazhagan said, adding once the project is executed it will help keep vandals in check.