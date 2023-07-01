Vanavil trust organises art show at Nagapattinam

July 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Vanavil School, run by a not-for-profit trust and India Foundation for the Arts, organised ‘The Nomad,’ a collaborative art show of eminent artists and children of nomadic communities at Sikkal in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Ranjeet Singh inaugurated the art show at the school premises in Keezhakaraiyiruppu village near Sikkal. The school has been functioning for over 18 years for marginalised nomadic communities such as the Adiyans, who were traditionally the Boom Boom Maatukarars, and the Narikuravars.

The three-day show will bring together artists and students to discuss and learn various performing arts, paintings, photography, and documentary filmmaking, said K. Natarajan, the Art teacher. Students showcased the artworks and paintings during the show and performed Parai. Organising such art shows is a part of performance-based pedagogy in the school that would help the students to learn quickly, he added.

