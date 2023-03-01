Van plunges into canal near Akkur

March 01, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

A school van carrying 20 students and two teachers plunged into a canal near Akkur in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

Police sources said the van driver lost control while negotiating a curve and plunged into the canal at Kidangalnatham village near Akkur on Wednesday.

All occupants of the van suffered minor injuries. They were rescued with the help of villagers nearby and sent to the primary health centre at Akkur. They were treated as outpatients. A teacher, suspected to have sustained an internal injury, was referred to Government Hospital at Mayiladuthurai for further treatment.