Value education clause to be included in IT skill set

Bharathidasan University will include value education clause in the syllabus of the Information Technology skills being imparted to school students as part of the School University Tie-up Scheme (SUITS), according to its Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar.

Speaking at the 10th passing out ceremony of SUITS organised by the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) of the university on its Khajamalai campus here on Saturday, he said that the scheme covered 436 schools in the State. As many as 1,18,362 students had undergone certificate courses on Computer Basics, Office Automation, Programming Techniques, Graphic Design, C. Programming, Web Design, C++ Programming and 2D Animation.

Mr. Manisankar said there was a need for providing value education for students so as to make use of computer knowledge in a right manner. Computer knowledge had become an important and inevitable life skill for all people irrespective of age groups. But, the skill could be used with wrong motives, the reason why it was decided to include value education clause in the syllabus of the certificate programme. It would inculcate values while learning and using computer in day-to-day life.

The Vice-Chancellor said the SUITs programmes had enabled school students to access the resources, expertise and intelligentia of the university with regard to Information Technology skills. It helped in creating an entrepreneurship mindset among the young students.

The SUITS programmes were honoured with five awards for having enrolled most number of students. Since the programmes had received an overwhelming response, it had been decided to increase the school coverage.

Mr. Manisankar said the county had blessed with a large number of schools and colleges. While producing well-qualified candidates, the country was badly in need of candidates with varied skills. The educational institutions should create infrastructure for imparting skill-based education.

E. Ramganesh, Director, IECD, said that SUITS scheme was a pioneering effort of the university. It had been decided to take the benefits of the scheme to government schools too. A model would be created to this effect.

L. Ganesan, Finance Officer, Bharathidasan University; Professor M. Selvam, Executive Committee member, IECD, and others spoke.