Valuation of Plus Two answer papers begins

TIRUCHI

Valuation of Plus Two answer scripts began here on Wednesday amidst safety precautions in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Chief Examiners and Scrutinising Officers who turned up at the valuation centres on the first day were appreciative about the steps taken by the School Education Department towards ensuring safety of the evaluators, officials said.

In Tiruchi district, a little over 500 Chief Examiners and Scrutinising Officers turned up at the 13 valuation centres, in complete adherence to the safety protocol for containment of COVID 19 pandemic. There was cent percent attendance, officials said.

Assistant Examiners will begin coming to the valuation centres from Thursday onwards. As many as 2,000 teachers have been deployed for the valuation duty in the district. The education department had instructed the teachers to wear face masks unfailingly when they come from their homes.

The department has a stocked up face masks to be given the evaluators, Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said. Sanitisation of the classrooms was carried out twice: before start of the valuation work and after completion, on Wednesday. The safety measure will be followed on a daily basis till the last day of valuation, the CEO said.

The evaluators were provided with hand sanitisers, before commencing their valuation work. The first day was marked by checking the contents and the answer keys.

The full-fledged valuation will begin from Thursday onwards, with only eight teachers: a chief examiner, a scrutinising officer and six assistant examiners in every classroom, in compliance with the personal distancing requirement.

In Perambalur district, the valuation work commenced at the Golden Gates Matriculation Higher Secondary School. District Collector V. Santha who inspected the centre accompanied by the Chief Educational Officer Mathivanan and other senior officials said 600 out of 36,552 answer scripts assigned for the district were evaluated on Wednesday. Disinfection of the exam halls and hand hygiene have been accorded utmost importance, the Collector said.

In Nagapattinam district, thermal scanners were used to rule out COVID 19 infection for teachers attending the valuation duty at the centres. Transport arrangements were made to facilitate teachers to reach the valuation centres. A total of 1,032 teachers are expected to complete evaluation of 72,349 answer scripts.

In Ariyalur district, the valuation work commenced at Montfort Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Ariyalur town, and at Government Higher Secondary School, Jayankondam.

The Ariyalur and Jayankondam Municipalities have made arrangements for disinfection of the centres twice a day for the duration of valuation work.