Valuables, cash burgled

Unidentified persons struck at a locked house in Pettavaithalai in the district and decamped with about 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 15 kg of silverware and ₹2.2 lakh of cash.

The house owner, P. Panjavarnam, 55, whose husband is employed in Dubai, was away in Chennai.

Police sources said the burglars gained entry into the house after breaking the front door lock and decamped with the valuables and cash kept inside the almirah. They also took away a gold watch and seven silk sarees. The owner was informed about the theft by neighbours and she returned and lodged a complaint with Pettavaithalai police on Tuesday.

Fingerprint experts inspected the spot. A detective dog was also brought to the crime scene. Pettavaithalai police have registered a case.