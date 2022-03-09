‘Validate Aadhaar number’

March 09, 2022 17:19 IST

Collector P .Gayathri Krishnan has called upon farmers to validate their Aadhaar number at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN) portal — www.pmkisan.gov.in — in order to receive the 11 th instalment of ₹2,000 under the scheme.

She has also exhorted eligible farmers who are yet to register their names in the portal to do so in order to receive the annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 that is being paid in three instalments in a year through the bank account of the beneficiaries. So far, 60,874 farmers have registered their names to receive the annual financial assistance through the scheme implemented by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

