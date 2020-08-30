Vailankanni Annual Feast begins with flag hoisting

The Vailankanni Annual Feast - 2020 commenced on Saturday evening with a flag procession around the Basilica followed by hoisting of Our Lady's Flag by the Bishop of Thanjavur Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose.

Thereafter, the Bishop conducted the Holy Mass in Tamil in the main shrine.

This year, the programme was celebrated without participation of pilgrims due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Basilica is telecasting the programmes live. Till September 8, the mass will be conducted in various languages: Tamil - 6 a.m., East Indian Marathi - 7 a.m., Konkani - 8 a.m., Malayalam - 9 a.m., English - 10 a.m., Hindi - 11 a.m., Marathi - 12 noon, Telugu - 3 p.m., and Kannada - 4 p.m.

The Holy Rosary, Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be at 6.15 p.m., and from 7 p.m. onwards, the sermon, benediction, and novena programme will take place followed by car procession around the shrine.

At 6 a.m. on September 8, the final day, the Concelebrated Feast Mass will be presided over by the Bishop of Thanjavur.

The annual feast will culminate with the lowering of Our Lady's Flag, followed by litany and benediction at 7 p.m..