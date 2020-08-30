Vailankanni Annual Feast begins with flag hoisting

The Vailankanni Annual Feast - 2020 commenced on Saturday evening with a flag procession around the Basilica followed by hoisting of Our Lady's Flag by the Bishop of Thanjavur Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose.
Thereafter, the Bishop conducted the Holy Mass in Tamil in the main shrine.
This year, the programme was celebrated without participation of pilgrims due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Basilica is telecasting the programmes live. Till September 8, the mass will be conducted in various languages: Tamil - 6 a.m., East Indian Marathi - 7 a.m., Konkani - 8 a.m., Malayalam - 9 a.m., English - 10 a.m., Hindi - 11 a.m., Marathi - 12 noon, Telugu - 3 p.m., and Kannada - 4 p.m.
The Holy Rosary, Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be at 6.15 p.m., and from 7 p.m. onwards, the sermon, benediction, and novena programme will take place followed by car procession around the shrine.
At 6 a.m. on September 8, the final day, the Concelebrated Feast Mass will be presided over by the Bishop of Thanjavur.
The annual feast will culminate with the lowering of Our Lady's Flag, followed by litany and benediction at 7 p.m..
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath