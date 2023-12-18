Vaikunta Ekadasi: HR & CE Joint Commissioner inspects arrangements at Srirangam

December 18, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner (Tiruppani) of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Chennai, on Monday inspected the arrangements at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in connection with the ongoing Vaikunta Ekadasi festival that commenced on December 12.

Accompanied by the temple’s Joint Commissioner Mariappan and HR&CE department officials, Mr. Jayaraman spent over three hours at the temple complex. The inspection was carried out on the instruction of the HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, said official sources.

Mr. Jayaraman inspected the Thousand Pillar Mandapam, Arjuna Mandapam, Kili Mandapam, Arya Padal Vaasal and Nazhi Kettan Vaasal besides other spots within the temple complex.

The highlight of the 22-day festival is the opening of the Paramapadha Vaasal in the early hours of December 23 on Ekadasi day. The processional deity Sri Namperumal would be taken in a procession through the Paramapadha Vaasal to the Thirumamani mandapam on that day. The festival concludes on January 2 with the “Nammazhwar Moksham”.

The Tiruchi City Police is gearing up for the opening of the Paramapadha Vaasal on December 23 when a large turnout of devotees is expected at the temple. A comprehensive security scheme is being drafted for the day with the deployment of large number of police personnel within the temple complex and at various places in the temple town to regulate movement of devotees and vehicular traffic.