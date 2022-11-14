  1. EPaper
Vaikunta Ekadasi festival to begin on December 22

November 14, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Pandhakkal Nadum Vaibhavam’ under way at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Monday..

The ‘Pandhakkal Nadum Vaibhavam’ under way at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Monday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The ‘Pandhakkal Nadum Vaibhavam’ ( the ceremony of installation of a holy wooden pole) for ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple was held on the temple premises on Monday.

The 22-day annual ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival this year will start at the temple from December 22 with ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ and conclude on January 12 with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’. The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘paramapadavaasal’ in the early hours on January 2, said the temple Joint Commissioner Marimuthu. All arrangements would be made by the temple authorities in coordination with other government departments, he added. 

