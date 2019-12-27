Tiruchirapalli

‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival begins at Srirangam

Sri Ranganathaswamy Utsavar Namperumal during the first day of Pagal Paththu Utsavam held as part of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival at Srirangam on Friday.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Utsavar Namperumal during the first day of Pagal Paththu Utsavam held as part of ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival at Srirangam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

more-in

TIRUCHI

The 21-day ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival began at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Friday.

The opening of the ‘Paramapada Vaasal’ on Ekadasi day in the Tamil month of Margazhi is the highlight of the festival. The festival, split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’ will culminate with Nammazhwar Moksham on January 16. The opening of the Paramapada Vasal falls on January 6 and Mohini Alangaram on January 5.

Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees this time too for the celebrations, the temple, Corporation and city police have made elaborate arrangements to handle it.

Police have stepped up security in and around the temple and a temporary outpost has been opened.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 8:10:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaikunta-ekadasi-festival-begins-at-srirangam/article30413848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY