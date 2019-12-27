‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival begins at Srirangam

TIRUCHI
The 21-day ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival began at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Friday.
The opening of the ‘Paramapada Vaasal’ on Ekadasi day in the Tamil month of Margazhi is the highlight of the festival. The festival, split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’ will culminate with Nammazhwar Moksham on January 16. The opening of the Paramapada Vasal falls on January 6 and Mohini Alangaram on January 5.
Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees this time too for the celebrations, the temple, Corporation and city police have made elaborate arrangements to handle it.
Police have stepped up security in and around the temple and a temporary outpost has been opened.
