‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival begins at Srirangam temple

December 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 22-day annual ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ festival commenced at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple with the ‘Thirunedunthandagam’ on Tuesday night. 

The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The ‘Pagal Pathu’ starts on Wednesday. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on the holy Ekadasi day on December 23. 

The processional deity Sri Namperumal attired in ‘Ratnangi’ (gem-studded armour) would be taken out in a holy procession through the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ on that day to the ‘Thirumamani Mandapam. The ‘Raa Pathu’ commences from December 23. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on January 2. 

The temple authorities have made necessary arrangements in connection with the festival which is expected to attract a large number of devotees. The City Police would put in place security schemes for the ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. A comprehensive bandobust arrangement would be in place on December 23 when the ‘Paramapathavaasal’ is opened.  

