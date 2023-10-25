ADVERTISEMENT

Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple begins on December 12

October 25, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Muhurthakaal Nadum Vaibhavam’ (the ceremony of installation of a holy wooden pole) was held at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadesi festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple begins on December 12. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on December 23. 

The 22-day festival commences with ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ on December 12. The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The ‘Pagal Pathu’ starts on December 13 and the ‘Raa Pathu’ on December 23. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on January 2. 

On ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ day on December 23, the processional deity Sri Namperumal attired in a ‘Ratnangi’ (gem-studded armour) is taken out in a holy procession to ‘Thirumamani’ Mandapam on the temple premises. The ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ would be opened from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’. The preparatory works in connection with the festival is underway, a press release from the temple said on Wednesday. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the ‘Muhurthakaal’ Nadum Vaibhavam’ (ceremonious installation of a holy wooden pole) was held on the temple premises on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US