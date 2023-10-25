October 25, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple begins on December 12. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on December 23.

The 22-day festival commences with ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ on December 12. The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The ‘Pagal Pathu’ starts on December 13 and the ‘Raa Pathu’ on December 23. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on January 2.

On ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ day on December 23, the processional deity Sri Namperumal attired in a ‘Ratnangi’ (gem-studded armour) is taken out in a holy procession to ‘Thirumamani’ Mandapam on the temple premises. The ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ would be opened from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’. The preparatory works in connection with the festival is underway, a press release from the temple said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the ‘Muhurthakaal’ Nadum Vaibhavam’ (ceremonious installation of a holy wooden pole) was held on the temple premises on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.