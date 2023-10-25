HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple begins on December 12

October 25, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘Muhurthakaal Nadum Vaibhavam’ (the ceremony of installation of a holy wooden pole) was held at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadesi festival

The ‘Muhurthakaal Nadum Vaibhavam’ (the ceremony of installation of a holy wooden pole) was held at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadesi festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple begins on December 12. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on December 23. 

The 22-day festival commences with ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ on December 12. The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’. The ‘Pagal Pathu’ starts on December 13 and the ‘Raa Pathu’ on December 23. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on January 2. 

On ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’ day on December 23, the processional deity Sri Namperumal attired in a ‘Ratnangi’ (gem-studded armour) is taken out in a holy procession to ‘Thirumamani’ Mandapam on the temple premises. The ‘Paramapadhavaasal’ would be opened from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ‘Vaikunta Ekadasi’. The preparatory works in connection with the festival is underway, a press release from the temple said on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the ‘Muhurthakaal’ Nadum Vaibhavam’ (ceremonious installation of a holy wooden pole) was held on the temple premises on Wednesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.