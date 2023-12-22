Vaikunda Ekadasi: police announce traffic diversions

December 22, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police have announced traffic diversions in view of the Vaikunda Ekadasi at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on December 23. The diversions which came into effect from Friday afternoon will be in force till 2 p.m. on December 24.

All Srirangam-bound town buses from Central and Chathram bus stands will go via Anna statue, Cauvery bridge, Mambazhasalai, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road and Gandhi Road to reach Srirangam. They will proceed to Chathram bus stand via Amma Mandapam, Mambazhasalai, Cauvery bridge and Odathurai.

Town buses bound proceeding via Lalgudi and Manachanallur routes from the Chathram bus stand will go via Anna statue, Cauvery bridge, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road and Kollidam bridge. In the return direction, the buses would come via Kollidam bridge, Tiruvanaikoil trunk road, Gandhi road, Srirangam bus stand, Amma Mandapam and Mambazha salai to reach chathram bus stand. Mofussil buses proceeding in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thuraiyur and Cuddalore routes would go via Tiruchi - Chennai bypass road and return in the same direction.

Cars carrying devotees coming from Salem, Ariyalur, Karur, Madurai, Pudukottai and Thanjavur routes to the temple should go via Dasavathara Sannidhi and park at the Melavasal parking lot. Buses carrying devotees from Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Salem and Karur routes to the temple should park at the parking lot near Kollidam bank opposite Yatri Nivas, a police press release said.

