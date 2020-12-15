Vaikunda Ekadasi festival gets under way at Srirangam temple

TIRUCHI

The Pagal pathu of the 22-day Vaikunda Ekadasi festival started at Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple on Tuesday.

The processional deity, Namperumal, was taken from the sanctum sanctrum to Arjuna mandapam in the morning.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, devotees were not allowed during the purapaadu. They were allowed to worship after the deity reached Arjuna mandapam.

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival commenced with Thirunedunthaandakam on Monday. The annual festival which is celebrated as Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu for 10 days each will culminate with Nammazhwar Moksham on January 4.

The highlight of the festival is the opening of the Paramapadavaasal in the early hours on December 25.

In connection with the opening of the Paramapadavaasal, devotees would not be allowed from 6 p.m. on December 24 to 8 a.m. on December 25, an official release said.

They would be allowed after 8 a.m. on December 25 once the processional deity reached the Thirumamani Mandapam.

The city police have drafted a security scheme for Pagal Pathu and another for Raa Pathu festivities at the temple .

An exhaustive security plan would be drafted separately on Vaikunda Ekadasi when the Parampadavaasal is opened.