Vaikunda Ekadasi celebrated

The ‘Vaikunda Ekadasi’ festival was celebrated at Perumal temples on Thursday in Thanjavur district.

Normally, the annual ‘Vaikunda Ekadasi’ festival would be celebrated in Vaishnavite temples in the Tamil month of Margazhi. However, once in two decades or 19-years, the festival would be celebrated in the Tamil month of Karthigai in Srirangam as the dates of the annual ‘Thai’ car festival overlap with the ‘raa pathu-pagal pathu’ festival of ‘Vaikunda Ekathasi’.

On Thursday the ‘Vaikunda Ekadasi’ festival was celebrated in Vaishnavite temples in Thanjavur district.