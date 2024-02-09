ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko seeks reintroduction of Kamban Express

February 09, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha member, Vaiko, has sought the reintroduction of the Kamban Express train service on its original route.

In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr. Vaiko pointed out that the Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi-Chennai Egmore Kamban Express, a night train, was suspended over a decade ago to enable gauge conversion work between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi.

In the absence of this direct train service to Chennai from Karaikudi, commuters had to board Chennai-bound trains originating at Thanjavur or at Mannargudi.

With the completion of gauge conversion work and commencement of operation of passenger train services through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section, the revival of Kamban Express on its original route would be of immense help to daily commuters and business people, he said.

