Vaiko accuses Centre of showing partiality in release of funds to States ruled by Opposition parties

December 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Union Government has been showing partiality in releasing funds to the States ruled by the Opposition parties, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons at Tiruchi Airport, Mr. Vaiko alleged that the Union government had been giving surplus funds to the States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners. But it was not releasing funds sought by the State ruled by Opposition parties. The Union government failed to release the interim relief fund of ₹7,033 crore sought by the Tamil Nadu government and released only ₹ 450 crore, he said.

Calling the mass suspension of members from Lok Sabha a “murder of democracy,” Mr. Vaiko said this was an unprecedented incident in the history of Indian Parliament.

