GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vaiko accuses Centre of showing partiality in release of funds to States ruled by Opposition parties

December 23, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Government has been showing partiality in releasing funds to the States ruled by the Opposition parties, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons at Tiruchi Airport, Mr. Vaiko alleged that the Union government had been giving surplus funds to the States ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance partners. But it was not releasing funds sought by the State ruled by Opposition parties. The Union government failed to release the interim relief fund of ₹7,033 crore sought by the Tamil Nadu government and released only ₹ 450 crore, he said.

Calling the mass suspension of members from Lok Sabha a “murder of democracy,” Mr. Vaiko said this was an unprecedented incident in the history of Indian Parliament.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.