Vaigai superfast expresses to stop at Srirangam station from Sept. 16

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that the Chennai Egmore - Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast expresses will be provided with additional stoppage at Srirangam station on an experimental basis from September 16.

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai express (Train No. 12635) will arrive at Srirangam at 6.05 p.m. and leave at 6.07 p.m. The Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai express (Train No. 12636) will arrive at Srirangam at 9.36 a.m. and leave at 9.38 a.m.

The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Rockfort Superfast expresses will be provided with additional stoppage at Kallakudi Palanganatham station on an experimental basis with effect from September 16. The Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Rockfort express (Train No. 12653) will arrive at Kallakkudi Palanganatham at 3.33 a.m. and leave at 3.34 a.m. The Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore Rockfort express (Train No. 12654) will reach Kallakkudi Palanganatham at 11.44 p.m. and depart at 11.45 p.m.

The Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore expresses will be provided with additional stoppage at Koradachery station on an experimental basis with effect from September 16. The Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi express (Train No. 16179) will arrive at Koradachery at 4.24 a.m. and leave at 4.25 a.m. The Mannargudi - Chennai Egmore express (Train No. 16180) will arrive at Koradachery at 11.04 p.m. and leave at 11.05 p.m.

The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai expresses will be provided with additional stoppage at Pugalur station on an experimental basis with effect from September 16. The Mayiladuthurai - Mysuru express (Train No. 16231) will arrive at Pugalur at 10.19 p.m. and leave at 10.20 p.m. The Mysuru - Mayiladuthurai express (Train No. 16232) will arrive at Pugalur at 1.39 a.m. and leave at 1.40 a.m.

The Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad weekly special trains will be provided with additional stoppage at Mutupet on an experimental basis. The Secunderabad - Ramanathapuram weekly special (Train No. 07695) will arrive at Mutupet at 6 p.m. and leave at 6.01 p.m. with effect from September 13. The Ramanathapuram - Secunderabad weekly special (Train No. 07696) will arrive at Mutupet at 1.41 p.m. and leave at 1.42 p.m with effect from September 15, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Thursday.

Welcoming the provision of stoppage for the Vaigai Express at Srirangam, N.Saravanan, an activist, called upon the Southern Railway to provide a stoppage for the Chennai-Madurai Pandyan Express too at the station.

