Vaigai Express detained

The Chennai-bound Vaigai Express from Madurai was detained near Sanniyasipatti along Dindigul–Tiruchi BG section on Sunday after a group of persons blocked the track irked over closure of the railway gate for a long duration.

The protest resulted in the train’s detention for nearly 25 minutes in the morning, said railway police sources.

The protesters said the closure of the gate along the double line section was causing hardship to farmers and commuters.

Police sources said passengers on board a bus and villagers assembled on the track leading to the detention of the train. They wanted the railway administration to construct a road over bridge or come out with any other alternative arrangement to reduce the long waiting time at the railway gate.

Following the intervention of railway, railway police and local police personnel, the protesters gave up their stir.