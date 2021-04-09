More opt for vaccination

THANJAVUR

09 April 2021 18:54 IST

Localities where three or more persons test positive for COVID-19 will be declared as containment zones, says Collector, M.Govinda Rao.

Disclosing this after inspecting the measures initiated to check the spreading of novel coronavirus at Pattukottai on Friday, he said not less than 2500 persons were being tested for COVID-19 infection per day. In case anyone tests positive their contacts were traced immediately and such persons were being screened for the symptoms.

Necessary arrangements have been put in place by the civic bodies to mitigate the problems faced by the residents in containment zones.

Meanwhile, the number of persons opting to take the vaccination has seen an upward trend in the urban localities. While a steady flow of persons volunteering to take the shot is recorded at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, people have started going to the government hospitals/the designated urban primary health centres such as in Kumbakonam Municipality.

As of April 9, around 70,000 persons have taken the vaccine shot in the district, he Collector.