Vaccination for frontline workers to begin today

At 15 designated centres in Tiruchi district

Vaccination of front line workers, other than health workers, would begin in Tiruchi district at 15 designated centres from Thursday.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, Puthanatham Primary Healthcare Centre (UPHC), Lalgudi Government Hospital, Musiri GH, Srirangam GH, Inamkulathur PHC, Sirugambur PHC, Thuvakudi GH, Veeramachanpatti PHC, Valanadu PHC, Subramaniyapuram PHC, Vaiyampatty PHC, T. Pet PHC, Kattuputhur PHC and Woraiyur PHC have so far been registered on the Co-Win portal as session sites for the vaccination drive. Frontline workers who have registered on the portal will soon receive notifications on their date and time of inoculation, a data entry operator at the MGMGH, said.

So far the vaccination drive covered healthcare workers across the district. But many health workers, especially paramedical staff continued to be hesitant about the vaccination. A senior nurse at the Tiruchi MGMGH said that of 200 staff nurses deputed at the Government Hospital, only 35 had taken the vaccination. ‘We tried to tell them the importance of taking the vaccine, especially since they handle patients every day but they are unsure. We cannot force them,’ she said. Some house surgeons and other staff too were yet to take it.

Meanwhile, K. Vanitha, Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

‘I waited for four weeks to take the dose as I was taking other medication. When the frontline workers, and later the public begin to take the vaccine, the healthcare workers may not be given priority. We must grab the opportunity we have been provided,’ she said.

Thanjavur

Collector M.Govinda Rao, received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. He told reporters that so far healthcare workers were covered in the vaccination drive. Hereafter, vaccination of front-line workers other than health care staff would commence. No adverse side-effects were reported so far from around 4,700 persons, who got the vaccine, he said and urged the workers to get themselves vaccinated.