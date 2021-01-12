Vaccine to be administered at seven locations

NAGAPATTINAM

12 January 2021 19:36 IST

A meeting of senior Health Department officials to discuss arrangements for vaccination for COVID-19 at seven locations in the composite Nagapattinam district was chaired by Collector Praveen P. Nair on Tuesday.

The vaccination would be undertaken at Nagapattinam Medical College, Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, Vairam Hospital in Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi GH, Vedaranyam GH, Akkur Primary Health Centre, and Velankanni PHC.

