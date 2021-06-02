Vaccine stock for 45+ replenished

18-44 age group will have to wait

The Tiruchi District Vaccine Storage on Wednesday morning received a consignment of vaccines, enabling authorities to provide vaccination to people over 45-years-old. The district had reported a significant dip in the number of people receiving the jab as the vaccine stock had diminished over the last few days.

On June 1, only 1,835 people had received the jab, compared to over 10,000 beneficiaries per day last week. “The stock was dwindling and we had prioritised the second dose of patients over the age of 45, and the vulnerable group between the 18-45 age group,” Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, S. Ram Ganesh, said.

He also added that 15,000 doses of Covishield and 3,000 doses of Covaxin was delivered and distributed to the government vaccine sites and the urban and rural Primary Healthcare Centres across the district.

However, the drive undertaken by the Tiruchi Corporation and the Primary Healthcare Centres in rural parts of the district to inoculate patients in the 18 to 45-years-old age group was suspended due to the lack of supply. “We have got a significant amount of doses from the centre for beneficiaries over the age of 45, however, the supply which has to be purchased by the state for the vulnerable group in the 18 to 45 age group is yet to reach us,” a senior health official said. The supply might take some time, and hence, the inoculation will be delayed, they added.