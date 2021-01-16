Vaccine roll-out begins in central region

Vaccination against COVID-19 got off to a slow start in the central region with frontline healthcare workers administered the vaccines on Saturday.

The first phase of the vaccine roll-out seeks to cover doctors, nurses and paramedical and support staff.

In Tiruchi, the vaccination drive started with only four doctors receiving the validation message from CoWin (application developed to manage the drive) at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Doctors at the GH attributed the glitches to server overload and said it would be rectified soon.

The District Immunisation Officer must give approval to 100 beneficiaries per centre, per day, following which an SMS would be sent alerting the beneficiaries of the date and site of administration. “We were only able to give approval to a few doctors on Saturday. Soon, the system will all be streamlined," a senior health official said.

Tiruchi, Pudukottai

As the day progressed, 20 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. “Professors in various departments at MGMGH, doctors from a few nearby primary healthcare centres and the dean’s driver were among those who received the vaccination,” a hospital source said.

Meanwhile, 47 persons were vaccinated at Lalgudi Government Hospital, 25 at Srirangam Government Hospital, eight at Puthanatham Primary Healthcare Centre, and four at Inamkulathur Primary Healthcare Centre.

All beneficiaries were administered with Covishield vaccines in Tiruchi on Saturday, according to K. Vanitha, Dean.

While 100 people were supposed to be vaccinated at each centre, the numbers were much less in most centres across districts in the region. While many reported that they were yet to get accustomed to CoWin application, causing delays in confirmation and acknowledgement messages, a few doctors said it was anxiety and inhibition on the part of beneficiaries, which would be overcome in a few days.

Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheshwari, who inaugurated the vaccination drive in the district, told reporters that a total of 10,119 beneficiaries were registered for the first phase of vaccination in the district. Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, Alangudi Government Hospital, Aranthangi Government Hospital and Tiruvarankulam Primary Healthcare Centre were the vaccination centres in the district.

A total of 65 beneficiaries, including PMCH Dean M. Poovathi, received their first dose in Pudukottai district on Saturday. One beneficiary was given a dose of Covaxin.

.

Perambalur, Ariyalur

A total of 5,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were received in Perambalur district where the roll-out was inaugurated by Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya. Deputy Director of Health Services R. Geetha Rani was the first to be administered the vaccine at Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital, the only special centre for vaccination in the district.

Only two beneficiaries received the vaccination during the day. A senior official attributed the poor response to Pongal festival.

Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran inaugurated the vaccine roll-out here along with Collector T. Ratna in Ariyalur. A total of 2,046 government doctors and other healthcare workers, 1,036 from private hospitals registered for the vaccination.

Karur, Nagapattinam

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the vaccination campaign in Karur district. Karur Government Medical College Hospital, Kulithalai Government Hospital, Uppidamangalam Primary Healthcare Centre and Vangal Primary Healthcare Centre were designated vaccine centres where 11,010 beneficiaries had registered to receive the vaccine.

In Nagapattinam, four vaccination centres began administering the shots on Saturday morning. Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, Sirkazhi Government Hospital, Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and Akkur PHC were prepared for the campaign. Ten persons got vaccinated in the district.

Thanjavar

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar inaugurated the vaccination campaign in Karur district. Karur Government Medical College Hospital, Kulithalai Government Hospital, Uppidamangalam Primary Healthcare Centre and Vangal Primary Healthcare Centre were designated vaccine centres where 11,010 beneficiaries had registered to receive the vaccine.

Stating that 17,600 doses of vaccines had been allotted to Thanjavur district, M. Govinda Rao, Collector, said the vaccine would be administered to frontline workers at the special vaccination centres set up at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur, Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, Government Hospital, Pattukottai, and Primary Health Centre, Patteeswaram, on Saturday.

All 13,964 registered frontline health workers would be covered in batches of 400 persons per day, he added.

Thanjavur had a relatively better response on Saturday with 122 beneficiaries receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

Tiruvarur

At Tiruvarur, the administration of the vaccine to frontline health workers at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur, began in the presence of Superintendent of Police M. Durai, according to a press release.