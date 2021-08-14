Vaccine hesitancy still prevalent among people, says Collector

TIRUCHI

14 August 2021 20:34 IST

At least 10% of people who took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine hesitate to take the second jab when it was due. Of the 35.8% of the people who had taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 24.5% have taken the second dose, Collector S. Sivarasu said.

There is a significant gap, and only if at least 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, can the people be protected from being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 related complications. While a section of the people is reluctant to take the second dose, many are yet to take the first dose too, the Collector said addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

“So far, 7.50 lakh people have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, among 20.93 lakh eligible population. All efforts are being made to motivate the people to ensure at least 50% of the population is vaccinated by early September,” he said.

With the threat of a third wave looming large, the district administration has made several preparations to keep the number of cases in check, he said.

Two large Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants for oxygen generation have been installed at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and Manapparai under PM CARES. Three small ones sponsored through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds have been set up at Manapparai, Lalgudi and Srirangam Government Hospitals to tackle the oxygen requirement in case the number of cases rises.

A separate team has been appointed in both the city limits and the semi-urban and rural parts to conduct door-to-door testing from Monday. “Equipped with a pulse oximeter and a thermometer, they will test people across the district. This way, we will be able to identify cases before they increase,” he said.

DPR for bus stand

The Integrated Bus Stand for Tiruchi announced in the budget would come up at Panchapur, Mr. Sivarasu said. “We have provided the State government with a proposal and soon a Detailed Project Report would be readied,” he said. The work, which would begin by early 2022 should be completed by 2024, he added.

In the Corporation limits, Minister of Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru has mooted road redevelopment works, water supply pipelines in 15 wards and Underground Drainage System works in 22 wards. “These works are under way and will be completed in a phased manner. Some projects under the Smart Cities Mission also are nearing completion,” he said.