Vaccine hesitancy: fear of stigma, side-effects grip transgenders

Transgenders in Tiruchi remain hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine due to apparent lack of awareness and fear of stigma and side-effects.

Several transgenders live in constant fear of the virus as well as the vaccine as they do not know how their bodies will react to it. Many of them, who take various kinds of treatment, believe the vaccine will react and cause side-effects. “The fact that we were not included in the trials for the vaccination makes our fears valid,” a transwoman from Srirangam said.

Some have silicone implants, which, they believe, may affect their health when the vaccine is injected.

Only 300 transgenders have taken the jab, while at least 2,000 are yet to take it, officials said.

Health officials have not made any effort to help dispel their fears, the transgenders allege. “Not many transgenders in Tiruchi have been affected by COVID-19, and those who have contracted it have not suffered severe health effects. This might also be a reason for the hesitancy,” the transwoman said.

P. Kajol, former member, Tamil Nadu Tansgender Welfare Board, says some members of the transgender community are afraid that if they fall ill, nobody will take care of them. “Many of them live alone and do not have any relatives. They are afraid of falling sick,” she points out.

Another section of the community, who live with their families without revealing that they are transgender, are afraid that getting the vaccination may cause them to be ostracised.

“Many have told me that they live with their families and that they would be sent away from home if their parents or relatives find out. In case of side-effects or reactions to the vaccine, we will have to reveal that we are transgender due to which they may get in trouble,” Ms. Kajol said.