Vaccine drive slows down in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

31 May 2021 21:46 IST

With vaccine stocks depleting rapidly, health authorities in Tiruchi have slowed down the vaccination drive for 18-44 age group.

The drive, which was flagged off a week ago, gained momentum over the past three days. The inoculation was done through 22 centres. The health department arranged both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. Depending upon the option of the people, vaccine was administered.

Advertising

Advertising

People lined up in large numbers to get themselves vaccinated at various centres. People with comorbidities and without comorbidities were vaccinated.

The response was overwhelming in Tiruverumbur, Navalpattu, Puthanatham, Manikandam and Manachanallur, where more cases of COVID-19 was reported in the district.

As per the data available with the Health Department, 3,478 people in 18-44 age group, were vaccinated on Monday alone. So far, about 35,000 persons had been vaccinated in the district.

However, as the stocks had depleted, authorities slowed down the drive mainly in Tiruchi city. A large number of people came to Kalaiarangam to get vaccinated on Sunday and Monday. They were told that stock had been exhausted, and they would be intimated once the supply resumed.

A senior official of the health department told The Hindu that the drive had not been stopped. However, it had been slowed down for want of vaccine supply. The full-fledged drive would resume once again as soon as stocks were replenished.