Vaccine drive: good response from 18-45 age group

TIRUCHI

26 May 2021 21:29 IST

People are now slowly realising the importance of innoculation: civic chief

The response to vaccination camps organised for people between 18 to 45 years of age by Truchi Corporation has been overwhelming. At least 1,000 people are being vaccinated daily, senior officials said.

The campaign, which began on Tuesday, recorded 1,250 inoculations on a single day and is being carried out in Kalaiarangam and Devar Hall and the four corporation zonal offices at Ariyamangalam, K. Abishekapuram, Srirangam and Golden Rock.

Newspaper and milk vendors, grocery shop employees, volunteers distributing food to COVID-19 patients, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, e-commerce staff, school teachers, construction labourers, airport employees and Central and State government staff must carry their employment ID cards to get inoculated at the centres.

Speaking to The Hindu, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, said 4,000 doses of Covishield had been allotted especially for the camps on a daily basis. “The vaccines are handed over to medical officers of Tiruchi Corporation by officials of the Department of Public Health.”

Public thronged the camps to get vaccine shots despite the lockdown. “People are now slowly realising the importance of the vaccine and rushing to take it,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

M.D. Hakkim, an emergency physician, had been roped in to monitor the vaccination camps. “I supervise the inoculation and the entry of data in the camps," he said.

Dr. Hakkim had taken interest in creating awareness of the importance of the vaccine. “I created the posters that are being circulated on social media. It is the best way to reach this target group. They all have phones with social media apps and will see it, and, hopefully, will come and get the vaccine,” he added.