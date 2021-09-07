Vaccine camps in Tiruchi city today

TIRUCHI

COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Wednesday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; Renga Matriculation School, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Periyar School, Azhagiripuram, Thiruvanaikovil; Bishop Heber Nursery School, Teppakulam; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort; Anganwadi Centre, Vellavettrilaikara Street, Tharanallur; Corporation Middle School, Agraharam, Tharanallur; Balamurugan Temple Complex, Ammakulam, Ariyamangalam; Corporation School, Senthaneerpuram; Sri Yadhukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Corporation School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; St.Mary’s Nursery School, Ponmalaipatti; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Anganwadi Centre, Thiruvalluvar Street, TVS Tollgate; Orchard School, LIC Colony, K.K.Nagar; Anganwadi Centre, Muslim Street, Kamaraj Nagar; Corporation park, Anbu Nagar, Crawford; Angandwadi Centre, Edamalaipattipudur; Police Quarters, Marsinghpet; Corporation School, Khajapettai,Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; Corporation Ovehead Water Tank complex, Manthoppu, Karumandapam; Susaiappar Church Complex, Pillaima Nagar, Edatheru; All Saint’s School, Pattabiraman Pillai Street, Thennur;Bishop Heber College; Roadside Library, Officers Colony, Puthur; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Anganwadi Centre, Cholarajapuram, S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Philomena’s School, Kattur; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College,Kattur; Corporation Middle School, Kattur; and Nala Sangam, Kailash Nagar.

Doses allocated

About 540-550 doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

Three-hundred and eighty doses of Covaxin would be administered at a camp to be held at Thevar Hall on West Boulevard Road.

The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.