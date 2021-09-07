Tiruchirapalli

Vaccine camps in Tiruchi city today

COVID-19 vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Wednesday:

Corporation Zonal Office, Srirangam; Renga Matriculation School, Srirangam; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Periyar School, Azhagiripuram, Thiruvanaikovil; Bishop Heber Nursery School, Teppakulam; Anganwadi Centre, Rockfort; Anganwadi Centre, Vellavettrilaikara Street, Tharanallur; Corporation Middle School, Agraharam, Tharanallur; Balamurugan Temple Complex, Ammakulam, Ariyamangalam; Corporation School, Senthaneerpuram; Sri Yadhukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Corporation School, Mela Kalkandarkottai; St.Mary’s Nursery School, Ponmalaipatti; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Anganwadi Centre, Thiruvalluvar Street, TVS Tollgate; Orchard School, LIC Colony, K.K.Nagar; Anganwadi Centre, Muslim Street, Kamaraj Nagar; Corporation park, Anbu Nagar, Crawford; Angandwadi Centre, Edamalaipattipudur; Police Quarters, Marsinghpet; Corporation School, Khajapettai,Anganwadi Centre, Periya Milaguparai; Corporation Ovehead Water Tank complex, Manthoppu, Karumandapam; Susaiappar Church Complex, Pillaima Nagar, Edatheru; All Saint’s School, Pattabiraman Pillai Street, Thennur;Bishop Heber College; Roadside Library, Officers Colony, Puthur; Corporation School, Kuratheru; Anganwadi Centre, Cholarajapuram, S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; Philomena’s School, Kattur; Urumu Dhanalakshmi College,Kattur; Corporation Middle School, Kattur; and Nala Sangam, Kailash Nagar.

Doses allocated

About 540-550 doses of Covishield would be administered at each of these camps.

Three-hundred and eighty doses of Covaxin would be administered at a camp to be held at Thevar Hall on West Boulevard Road.

The camps would begin at 9.30 a.m., a Corporation press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 9:35:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vaccine-camps-in-tiruchi-city-today/article36345907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY