Vaccine at the doorstep

Tiruchi Corporation has begun a drive to conduct inoculation of physically challenged and bedridden patients at their door-step .

A special helpline has also been set up. The move would help them and their family members protect themselves from the ill-effects of the viral infection, health officials said.

The District Differently Abled Welfare Office has been mobilising special vaccination camps for persons with disabilities and of the 21,000 people registered with the office in the district, around 1,500 have been inoculated. However, a large section of them is unable to attend the camps for various reasons including severe ill-health, no means of transport. “Many reached out to officials of the Health Department for help and so we decided to begin this as a full-fledged initiative,” a senior official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, City Health Officer M. Yazhini said the focus would be on patients who are bedridden, recovering after surgery, suffering from a chronic illness and for persons with disabilities who have no means to reach a vaccination centre. “We have received a list from the Differently Abled Welfare Office and individually contact them to seek their consent in getting inoculated. For those who are willing, we will send the vaccine to their homes,” she said.

A special helpline number, 63852-69208, has also been set up. “While we are reaching out to people individually, there are many who do not know whom to go for help. A team has been deployed to guide Persons with Disabilities and others who are unable to visit our daily vaccination camps and get the jab," she added.

Vaccine doses will be reserved for these special groups. A total of 20 persons with disabilities received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at their doorstep.