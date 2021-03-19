Vaccination to be done at mini clinics

The district administration has made COVID-19 vaccine available at all mini clinics. The move is expected to improve accessibility for the public to take the jab, officials said.

Tiruchi district had vaccine session sites at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 30 other government centres, including primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and 42 private hospitals. To further increase the availability of the vaccine, 60 mini clinics in the district will be stocked with COVID-19 vaccine where the public can get the vaccine for free.

People eligible - those over the age of 45 with co-morbidities and all senior citizens over the age of 60 can walk into their nearest mini clinic with a valid photo identity card and get a shot of the vaccine. Those who wish to register in advance may do so on www.cowin.gov.in.

All necessary arrangements and stock of both vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield - have been made available, a release from the Collector said.