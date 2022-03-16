Vaccination of children to begin in Tiruchi on March 18

Campaign to cover students in the age group of 12 to 14 years

A health worker administers the first dose of CoBEvax to a student in Pudukottai on Wednesday, Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan and Collector Kavitha Ramu are present.

Campaign to cover students in the age group of 12 to 14 years

Senior government and local administration officials began the drive to vaccinate children in the 12-14 year age group in some of the central districts on Wednesday, as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State. The initiative will cover students of all schools.

The vaccination campaign was rolled out in Pudukottai, Karur, Nagapattinam and other districts on Wednesday, it will begin in Tiruchi on Friday. “Since there are over one lakh school children in this age category, we have discussed the issue with the Chief Education Officer, and will be starting it in Tiruchi district from Friday,” A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, told The Hindu.

Students of Classes 7 to 9, (those born between March 17, 2008 to March 15, 2010) will be eligible to receive the first dose of CorBEevax injection this week. The gap between the first and second dose is 28 days.

In Tiruchi district, 39,041 class 7 students, 39,348 class 8 and 40,697 class 9 students would get the jabs, according to official data.

Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, Siva V. Meyyanathan Minister for Environment (Climate Change) ,Youth Welfare and Sports Development, launched the vaccination drive at Government Boys High School, Thirugokarnam, and Government Higher Secondary School in Vadakadu on Wednesday.

About 72,000 children will receive their first dose of CorBEvax in Pudukottai district.

The campaign was presided over by Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu in the presence of Deputy Directors of Health Services, K.V Arjunkumar (Pudukottai) and B. Kalaivani (Aranthangi) and other administrative officials.

A health worker administers the first dose of CoBEvax to a student in a Government High School in the presence of Collector T. Prabhushankar and DMK legislator S. Sundari at Puliyur Panchayat in Karur district on Wednesday.

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar launched the vaccination drive on Wednesday, which will cover 31,300 children from 396 schools in the region. As the district has been free of fresh cases of COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks, Mr. Prabhushankar said in a press statement that the latest campaign would be an important step to prevent further spread of the disease.