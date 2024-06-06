ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination of cattle against FMD to begin on June 10

Published - June 06, 2024 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An estimated 3.11 lakh heads of cattle would be vaccinated in Tiruchi district during the fifth round of vaccination for foot and mouth (FMD) disease commencing on June 10. The exercise will go on for 21 days, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said.

The vaccination drive would be carried out village-wise through camps to be held between 6 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Special veterinary teams would be formed to vaccinate the animals.

The spread of the viral disease had caused concern among farmers a few years ago in the State as it would affect lactation in the animals. Symptoms of the disease include high temperature, drooling (of saliva from mouth), ulcers in gums, and ulcers between hoofs in the feet. Affected cattle will exhibit difficulty in walking and eating.

Advising farmers to get their cattle vaccinated without fail to protect them from the viral disease, he sought to allay the misconception that the vaccine could result in reduced milk yield or miscarriage in pregnant animals.

