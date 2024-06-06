GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vaccination of cattle against FMD to begin on June 10

Published - June 06, 2024 05:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An estimated 3.11 lakh heads of cattle would be vaccinated in Tiruchi district during the fifth round of vaccination for foot and mouth (FMD) disease commencing on June 10. The exercise will go on for 21 days, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said.

The vaccination drive would be carried out village-wise through camps to be held between 6 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Special veterinary teams would be formed to vaccinate the animals.

The spread of the viral disease had caused concern among farmers a few years ago in the State as it would affect lactation in the animals. Symptoms of the disease include high temperature, drooling (of saliva from mouth), ulcers in gums, and ulcers between hoofs in the feet. Affected cattle will exhibit difficulty in walking and eating.

Advising farmers to get their cattle vaccinated without fail to protect them from the viral disease, he sought to allay the misconception that the vaccine could result in reduced milk yield or miscarriage in pregnant animals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.