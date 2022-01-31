Vaccination of 15-18 age group makes good progress in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

31 January 2022 20:25 IST

‘Loss of fear’ cited as reason for poor response to second dose vaccination among adults

While the vaccination drive against COVID-19 is making good progress among school children aged 15-18 years, it has not received much response from adults above the age of 18 for the second dose, say district health authorities.

Official reports show that 35,318 children in Tiruchi Corporation have received the first dose as of Monday. A total of 1,09,753 adolescents have been vaccinated in Tiruchi district. With many colleges making vaccination certificates mandatory for first-year admission, the process has been seamless for young adults.

“We have had good response from children, with nearly 90% covered in 15-18 years demographic. However we are seeing less compliance from adults above 18 for their second dose,” A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, told The Hindu.

While 6,43,569 people above 18 years have received their first dose, only 5,09,057 have gone for the second jab.

The underlying reason for this could be a ‘loss of fear,’ said Dr. Subramani. “People have become complacent about COVID-19, and feel that the Omicron variant symptoms are milder. They do not feel the need to complete their vaccination cycle because of this. I hope those who have missed their second dose take it as soon as possible, to protect themselves and their family from infection.”

There has been a greater acceptance of protection doses, especially from those above the age of 50 years, possibly due to the proven efficacy of the first two vaccines.

“Senior citizens who have taken both doses of the vaccine have become convinced about their effectiveness. They have also seen that even if they were infected after vaccination, they were able to survive, experiencing milder symptoms,” said Corporation City Health Officer M. Yazhini.

Following COVID-19 safety procedures during the coming urban local bodies elections will be crucial to avoidingnew infections, said Dr. Yazhini.

“There are several protocols for campaigning and voting. We have to ensure that they are followed in every area where election work is happening,” she added.

“In Tiruchi, we have administered over 8,000 precaution doses, mainly for those working in private and government hospitals, revenue departments, police and local bodies. With the elections coming up, we are prioritising these categories of public servants. Double dose vaccination is compulsory for election activities, so the precaution dose has also become necessary,” said Dr. Subramani.