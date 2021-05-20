Vaccination for 18-45 age group yet to take off

Tiruchi

COVID-19 vaccination for adults in the age group of 18 to 45-years is yet to take off in Tiruchi district. Though the stock of vaccine has apparently been replenished in the district, the process has not begun.

A total of 3,000 doses of Covishield had reached the district vaccine storage on Thursday. However, they were yet to be distributed to the vaccine centres. Only 630 doses of Covishield and 580 of Covaxin were made available, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, the district had recorded a marked dip in the number of vaccines administered on Thursday. A total of 966 doses were administered; 816 for first dose, and the rest as second dose.

People who were expecting to get the vaccination from Thursday onwards were disappointed. “We saw on the news that the Chief Minister was to inaugurate the drive and hoped that we would get it too,” a 32-year-old woman who visited the vaccine session site at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital said.

Another woman S. Bharathi, who also expected the vaccine to be administered said that the government had not planned the vaccination drive well. “We are seeing many middle-aged and young people dying of COVID-19. If the virus is attacking us, why are we not getting the vaccine?” she asked.