Vaccination drive to resume in Tiruchi from today

TIRUCHI

Vaccination camps for the general public in Tiruchi district will resume on Saturday as the district received 14,300 doses of Covishield on Friday. The district administration will resume the camps to inoculate adults over the age of 18 and people over the age of 45.

According to an official release from the Tiruchi collectorate, the camps across the district would begin inoculating the public from 10 a.m. on Saturday onwards.

The four zonal offices and 18 Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) within the Tiruchi City Corporation limits and 14 PHCs in the rural parts would begin the drive. All those eligible are requested to visit the centres to get a shot of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi City Corporation conducted a special camp to inoculate traders attached to the Gandhi Market on Friday. A total of 352 vendors and workers who were between 18 to 45-years-old received a jab at a special camp conducted on the market campus.

Vendors over 45 years old would be inoculated when vaccines allotted to them are supplied by the Health Department, senior officials of the civic body said.