Vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 begins

03 January 2022 21:25 IST

The students will require to take the second dose after 28 days

A total of 14,556 students between the age of 15 and 18 took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tiruchi on Monday. The students, who were administered the Covaxin vaccine, were asked to bring letters from their parents consenting to the vaccination.

On Monday, the first day of the vaccination drive for the children, 32 schools in the rural and semi-urban parts and around 10 in the city were identified for the drive. Around three teams have been identified per block of the 14 blocks in the district to go from school to school to administer the vaccine. In the city, health workers attached to the 18 Primary Healthcare Centres will travel to schools within their jurisdictions.

On Monday alone, 14,556 students took the jab in Tiruchi. The total target group is 1,26,400, including dropouts, students studying at vocational training institutes and polytechnic colleges. All were given Covaxin, as directed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The dosage is the same as that of adults - 0.5 ml, the students too, will require to take the second dose after 28 days.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the drive along with Collector S. Sivarasu at Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School in Puthur. He said that the drive would ensure the safety of children. “So far there is conclusive proof that the Omicron variant is mild. Patients test negative on the third day after contracting it. There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

In Mayiladuthurai, Collector R. Lalitha inaugurated the drive for the students. A target of 42,200 students has been identified here. Meanwhile, in neighbouring Nagapattinam district, 32,300 students have been identified for innoculation. There are 144 schools, of which 50 schools took part in the drive on Monday.

Similarly, the total eligible population in Pudukottai was identified as 42,200; in Perambalur as 26,100; Tiruvarur 58,400; Thanjavur 1,11,400; Ariyalur 34,800 and Karur 49,300. “We have been instructed to vaccinate the population by January 8. All efforts are being made to meet the target,” a senior health official said.