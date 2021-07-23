Vaccination drive begins

Administration of Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine to infants aged below two years began in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Launching the vaccination drive carried out by the Health and Family Welfare Department under the National Health Mission at the Panchayat Union Primary School, Pillayarpatti, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that infants less than two years old, aged people, and immunity/ nutrient-deficient persons were susceptible to pneumococcal disease, and that the administration of the vaccine to the children would save them from getting afflicted.

The plan was to administer this vaccine to 28,750 infants on the 45th day after birth, third month and on the ninth month, he added.