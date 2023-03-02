Vaccination drive begins in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur to check foot-and-mouth disease

March 02, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Vaccination of cattle for foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease has begun in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts

In order to check the spread of the disease, the Central government-sponsored drive is being taken out once in six months. But, it faced hurdles in 2020 and 2021 due to the spread of COVID-19. Only one drive was carried out in 2022. The Animal Husbandry Department plans to carry out two drives-one in March and another in September in 2023.

According to sources, the vaccination drive has already been started in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. It will continue up to March 21.

In Tiruchi district, the drive will cover about 3.5 lakh cattle population. Special teams have been formed to vaccinate cattle at the owner’s doorstep itself. As per the plan, veterinary doctors and livestock inspectors will visit the villages with logistics to administer vaccination.

In Perambalur district, D. Suresh Christopher, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, said that about 1.3 lakh cattle would be vaccinated. Thirty-seven teams comprising veterinary doctors and livestock inspectors have been formed to ensure cent per cent coverage of the targeted cattle population.

He said farmers’ associations and voluntary organisations would be involved in sensitising farmers to vaccinate their animals without fail. Cattle owners were issued cards entering details about the vaccination of their animals. The vaccines were assembled at a particular spot in a village and were administered to cattle. One spot for every 50 animals had been identified and in some villages multiple spots were identified.

In Ariyalur district, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that about 1.47 lakh cattle would be vaccinated in the district. Forty-six teams were formed to carry out the drive. The teams would visit all villages in the district on scheduled dates. The farmers should make use of the opportunity to administer vaccine to their cattle.