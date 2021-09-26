Vaccination drive a success

Tiruchi district achieved more than 100% of its target at the third edition of the mega vaccination drive. A total of 97,199 people took the jab at the drive on Sunday. A total of 515 centres were set up, including 162 in the city and vaccination doses ran out in some vaccination camps.

Tiruchi stood third among all districts in the day's achievement. In the previous round of the vaccination drive, Tiruchi stood seventh with a coverage of 64,448.

In Thanjavur district, 62,783 patients were inoculated, allowing the district to secure the ninth position among all districts in the state.

Nagapattinam was in the 14th place, inoculating 49,702 people, and Tiruvarur was in the 20th position following the inoculation of 38,001 people.

Karur district, which stood second in the state in the second installment of the mega vaccination camp last week, inoculated 35,784 people and stood in the 21st place.

Pudukottai inoculated 17,147 people and was in the 38th place, and Perambalur in the 40th place with 15,775 people taking the jab. Ariyalur district stood in the 44th position and inoculated a total of 12,429 people.