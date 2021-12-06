‘Vaccination compulsory’

TIRUCHI

06 December 2021 21:21 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has issued guidelines to commercial establishments to permit entry only to those vaccinated against COVID-19. The owners must also make efforts to ensure that the staff have been fully vaccinated.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official of the civic body said instructions had been given following a decision to encourage the public to take the jab. “While we were insisting on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour earlier, vaccination certificates too will be required.”

Advertising

Advertising

According to the notice, all commercial establishments in the city, which includes shopping complexes, stand alone shops, hotels, supermarkets, must ensure that 100% of their staff had taken both doses of the vaccine. They must also allow only those who have taken both doses of the vaccine. They must also continue to ensure that mask-wearing, regular temperature checks and personal distance are maintained at all times.

The notification has been issued under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. Sanitary inspectors and sanitation officers will conduct surprise checks and those who flout the norms will be fined, and the shops will be sealed, the official said.

The Corporation has vaccinated a total of 78% of its population and aimed to complete 100% by the end of 2021, the official said, adding that it will help to keep a check on further spread of the infection. “Evidence shows that the vaccine helps reduce the effect of the infection. By taking it, we can avoid adverse health complications," they added.

66 new cases

The central region reported 66 fresh cases and zero death on Monday.

Tiruchi district reported 19 positive cases, while the remaining eight districts continued to report less than 20 cases. In Karur, 16 cases were reported, and in Thanjavur 10.

Nine patients reported COVID-19 positive in Tiruvarur and five in Nagapattinam. Mayiladuthurai registered four fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported two.

In Pudukottai, one patient contracted the infection, while in Perambalur district no new case was registered.