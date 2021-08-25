25 August 2021 20:24 IST

Tiruchi

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Thursday:

Covishield would be administered in the following camps- Corporation School, North Devi street, Srirangam; Schwartz Nursery & Primary School, Nandi Kovil Street; Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Thiruvanaikovil; Thiraviam Pillai Park, Big Bazaar Street; Alanga Vilas Singarampillai-Sivabakiyathammal Memorial Middle School, Tharanallur; Sri Yadhukula Sangam Middle School, Eda Street; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniyapuram; Orchard High School, KK Nagar; Corporation School, Kali Amman Temple Street, Edamalaipatti Pudur; Selva Damodaran Higher Secondary School, Keezhapudur; Seventh-day Adventist Matriculation Higher Secondary School; Hindu Mission Hospital, Anna Nagar; K. A. P. Viswanathan Higher Secondary School, Thillai Nagar.

Covaxin would be administered in the following camps- SIT College, Ariyamangalam and Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Thiruverumbur

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to a press release from the Tiruchi City Corporation.