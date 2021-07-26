Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camps

TIRUCHI

Covishield doses will be administered at the following vaccination camps in the city on Tuesday. The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m. and tokens will be issued by medical officers from 8.30 a.m., according to a press release issued by the City Corporation.

Srirangam Zone: Sanjeevi Nagar Corporation Community Hall,Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam and Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College.

Ariyamangalam Zone: Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) College, Government Syed Murtaza Higher Secondary School and Corporation Elementary School, Bhagavathipuram, Tiruverumbur.

Ponmalai Zone: Kalaiarangam Mahal and Government Matriculation School, K.K. Nagar

K. Abishekapuram Zone: Bishop Heber College, Puthur, and St. Antony's Matriculation School, Renga Nagar.


